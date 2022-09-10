Upset Alert: No. 8 Notre Dame Losing To Unranked Team In Second Half

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame is in serious jeopardy of starting off the season with an 0-2 record.

In one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, Marshall currently leads 12-7 over Notre Dame. The second half is already underway.

The Fighting Irish have been unable to get anything going on offense. Tyler Buchner has completed just 10-of-19 pass attempts for 101 yards with an interception.

Notre Dame's rushing attack has been serviceable this afternoon, albeit that includes a 22-yard run from Lorenzo Styles.

Though there's still an entire quarter of football left to be played, it's officially desperation time in South Bend.

Falling short to Ohio State to kick off the regular season is acceptable. An upset loss at home to Marshall, however, would be a catastrophe.

We'll see if the Fighting Irish can mount a comeback in the final 15 minutes of action.