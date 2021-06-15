Video: Notre Dame Star Blasts HR Out Of Stadium At Super Regional

There are home runs, and there’s what Notre Dame‘s Niko Kavadas just hit in Game 3 of the super regional against Mississippi State.

The Fighting Irish are trying to battle back from a 10-1 deficit and reach the College World Series for just the third time in program history. Kavadas, a first-round MLB Draft prospect just did his part in a big way.

With a runner on first base in the top of the seventh, Kavadas worked the count to 3-1 on MSU stud closer Landon Sims. Sims challenged Kavadas with a fastball, and the 6-foot-1, 235-pound slugger answered the call.

Oh boy, did he ever answer it. Just look at this moonshot, which completely disappeared out of camera view and left the ballpark.

Kavadas’ blast trimmed the deficit to 11-7, but Notre Dame still has a long climb ahead if it wants to reach Omaha.

The Fighting Irish are aiming for their first CWS berth since 2002, while Mississippi State is looking for its third trip in the last four seasons.