A parade of upsets within the SEC shook up the college football world this weekend, as reflected in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. A new team has entered the top four: the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Florida Gators – ranked No. 4 in last week’s poll – suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday afternoon. The Gators slid all the way to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll, opening the door for other teams to rise up in the rankings.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the new No. 4 team, behind Clemson (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2) and Georgia (No. 3). North Carolina also saw a substantial rise in the new poll, climbing from No. 8 to No. 5.

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the nation, took down the previously ranked No. 7 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night. Miami is now the 13th ranked team in college football.

Take a look at the full AP Top 25 Poll below:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Notre Dame North Carolina Ohio State Oklahoma State Cincinnati Penn State Florida Texas A&M Oregon Miami Auburn BYU Wisconsin SMU Tennessee Michigan Iowa State Louisiana-Lafayette Kansas State Virginia Tech Minnesota USC

The top five of the rankings is bound to see another shakeup this coming weekend.

No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will square off in Tuscaloosa this coming Saturday. The game may act as a College Football Playoff eliminator, depending on how the rest of the college football season shapes up.