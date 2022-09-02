What New College Football Playoff Model Means For Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff will eventually adopt a new format, and as of now, it'll have a serious impact Notre Dame.

On Friday, the CFP's board of managers unanimously voted to expand the playoff to 12 teams by 2026. The board is encouraging the sport's commissioners to implement this format as early as 2024.

Under this format, the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams will make the CFP. The four highest-ranked conference champions will secure first-round byes.

As long as Notre Dame remains an independent, it'll be unable to secure a bye week.

"They are," Stewart Mandel of The Athletic replied when asked if the Fighting Irish are unable to secure a bye. "And if you'll recall, their AD, Jack Swarbrick, was one of the four who devised the plan."

Per a report from ESPN, Swarbrick will meet next week with 10 FBS commissioners to discuss the 12-team format.

Expansion should only help Notre Dame's chances of making the CFP each season. Not being able to secure a first-round bye, however, seems like an issue.