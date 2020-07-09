The Spun

What The ACC Commissioner Has Said About Notre Dame Football

Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 13: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly stands in the tunnel in front of his team before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium on October 13, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Notre Dame could be in trouble if all the Power Five conferences choose to play conference-only schedules in 2020.

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that the conference is planning on playing a conference-only schedule this upcoming season. Major non-conference contests like Ohio State-Oregon and Michigan-Washington will be cancelled as a result.

Schools within conferences are safe, for now, in regards to playing games in 2020. But Notre Dame will have to pick up the phone to try and organize a schedule for this season. Luckily, the ACC won’t leave Notre Dame on its own.

ACC commissioner John Swofford has said that the conference will “likely” include the Fighting Irish in the ACC’s conference-only schedule, if the school does indeed choose to go that route. ACC reporter David Teel has the latest on the ACC’s plans, as seen in the tweet below.

Notre Dame already has six ACC opponents on its schedule for the 2020 season. The Fighting Irish are slated to face Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

Notre Dame’s six other 2020 contests include games against Navy, Arkansas, Western Michigan, Wisconsin, Stanford and USC. It appears those six games will likely be cancelled as all Power Five conferences are expected to announce conference-only schedules in coming days and weeks.

There was some concern Notre Dame’s 2020 season could be in jeopardy. But it appears the ACC will take care of the Fighting Irish in 2020.


