Alex Morgan Calls Out TV Network: Sports World Reacts

Friday night, United States women's national team star Alex Morgan was among the many attempting to watch an NWSL rivalry game on CBS Sports.

However, fans did not get the game when the tuned into CBS Sports. Rather, they got a bull riding competition.

The broadcast of the Portland Thorns and OL Reign game was delayed due to the ending of a bull riding competition, angering Morgan and the rest of the soccer world.

"Wait I'm trying to watch an @NWSL rivalry but instead Bull-riding is running late on CBS sports I just want to watch some soccer is that so hard to ask!!!" she tweeted.

Fans were with Morgan.

"Once again I am asking the @NWSL to move away from @CBSSportsNet and find a broadcasting network that actually cares about the league because CBS has once again shown that women’s football/soccer is not a priority for them," one fan tweeted.

"You’ve had players call out the officiating standards/ player safety and now they’re calling out broadcasting issues. What year is this league in? 10? And yet not a lot seems to have been resolved and problems continue to grow. Need a serious sit down to go over all this," another fan added.

"Bull riding, hot dog eating, all things better than showing women’s sports apparently," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Hopefully this doesn't happen again.