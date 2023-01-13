Andrew McCutchen Reportedly Signing With New MLB Team

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 25: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 25, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Former MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the team that drafted him in 2005.

According to Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette Sports, McCutchen is returning to the Pirates on a one-year deal.

McCutchen was on the Pirates from 2009-2017. He earned All-Star honors five times during his stint in Pittsburgh.

Once his run with the Pirates came to an end, McCutchen joined the Giants in 2018. They traded him at the deadline to the Yankees.

McCutchen then spent three seasons with the Phillies before signing a one-year contract with the Brewers in 2022. The former first-round pick finished this season with a .237 batting average, 17 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Even though McCutchen is no longer the player he once was, Pittsburgh fans have to be thrilled that he's coming back to the Pirates.

At this stage in his career, McCutchen deserves a chance to reach some milestones with the organization he carried for so many years.