Boston Sports Fans Are Not Happy With Latest News

Zdeno Chara shakes hands with an opponent before an NHL game.TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 31: Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shakes hands with Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins after the Lightning's 3-2 victory during the second overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston sports landscape lost another major star today with the news that Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was signing with the Washington Capitals.

Chara had been a captain of the Bruins since the 2006-07 season. During his time in Beantown, the 6-foot-9 enforcer made several All-Star Games, helped the franchise reach multiple Stanley Cup Finals and hoisted the cup in 2011.

Chara is just the latest beloved player to leave Boston in the last year-plus. He joins Tom Brady, Mookie Betts, Rob Gronkowski and others.

Not surprisingly, Boston sports fans are in a mini-state of mourning over the Chara news. We don’t expect outsiders will have much sympathy for them though.

Again, Boston has had an insane amount of sports success over the last two decades. So while it’s understandable that fans from the area are heartbroken at all these departures, it also isn’t a surprise that most non-Boston fans won’t shed a tear.

Betts left town and immediately won a title with the Los Angeles Dodgers. We’ll see if Brady and Chara can follow in his footsteps.


