Boston Sports Fans Are Not Happy With Latest News

The Boston sports landscape lost another major star today with the news that Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was signing with the Washington Capitals.

Chara had been a captain of the Bruins since the 2006-07 season. During his time in Beantown, the 6-foot-9 enforcer made several All-Star Games, helped the franchise reach multiple Stanley Cup Finals and hoisted the cup in 2011.

Chara is just the latest beloved player to leave Boston in the last year-plus. He joins Tom Brady, Mookie Betts, Rob Gronkowski and others.

Not surprisingly, Boston sports fans are in a mini-state of mourning over the Chara news. We don’t expect outsiders will have much sympathy for them though.

REMEMBER 2018 WHEN TOM BRADY, ZDENO CHARA, MOOKIE BETTS, TOREY KRUG, AND ROB GRONKOWSKI ALL STILL PLAYED HERE? THAT WAS FUN. WISH THERE WAS A WAY TO KNOW YOU WERE IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS BEFORE YOU ACTUALLY LEFT THEM. — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) December 30, 2020

Boston sports are down bad right now: Since pandemic:

• Red Sox lose their star— Mookie Betts (24-36)

• Patriots lose their best player in franchise history— Tom Brady (6-9)

• Celtics— 17-12

• Now the Bruins lose their Captain— Zdeno Chara (5-8) It sucks. When will it end? — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 30, 2020

Tom Brady, Mookie Betts and Zdeno Chara in one year. Wow. — Jack (@jmoran8996) December 30, 2020

We’ve got no Mookie, no Brady, no Chara, our pets’ HEADS ARE FALLIN’ OFF, pic.twitter.com/Zbguv1WUXi — Fitzy Mo Ñew Year (@FitzyMoPena) December 30, 2020

So this year New England has lost: Tom Brady

Mookie Betts

Gordon Hayward

David Price

Brock Holt

Torey Krug

Zdeno Chara — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) December 30, 2020

2020 brought an official death to the Boston sports dynasty. Tom. Mookie. Now Chara. https://t.co/O0gTN8n5dp — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) December 30, 2020

Again, Boston has had an insane amount of sports success over the last two decades. So while it’s understandable that fans from the area are heartbroken at all these departures, it also isn’t a surprise that most non-Boston fans won’t shed a tear.

Betts left town and immediately won a title with the Los Angeles Dodgers. We’ll see if Brady and Chara can follow in his footsteps.