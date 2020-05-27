Boxing Star Reveals He Was Contacted About Fighting Mike Tyson

Imagine current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the ring against legendary former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson? Apparently, this was a possibility that was discussed.

In an interview with BT Sport, the 31-year-old Fury says he was recently contacted about a potential exhibition bout with the 53-year-old Tyson. It doesn’t sound like anything came of it, but it’s still pretty wild to hear Fury discuss it.

“I had a phone call saying, ‘Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah,’ but I don’t think anything’s materialized out of it,” Fury said.

While Fury is undefeated in 31 professional fights (30-0-1) and dominated Deontay Wilder in their rematch back in February, Mike Tyson hasn’t boxed professionally since June 11, 2005. He lost his last bout to Kevin McBride that night and wound up coming up short in three of his last four fights.

While Tyson has electrified the internet recently with frightening training clips that hint at a potential comeback, he likely would not fare very well against Fury, even in an exhibition matchup.

Still, if this fight were to happen, it would draw in a ton of viewers and raise plenty of money for charity. We’d be against it ever happening though.

As for another Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight, that seems like a more reasonable suggestion, even though we’d rather not see those two guys battle as shells of their former selves.