ESPN Pays Tribute To Longtime Personality Hank Goldberg

This Monday morning, the world said goodbye to decorated sports personality Hank Goldberg.

He passed away on the same day of his 82nd birthday at his home in Las Vegas. Goldberg had been battling chronic kidney disease these past few years.

ESPN, his former employer, paid tribute to the former Miami-reporting legend with a heartfelt video.

Goldberg was well-known for his sports betting expertise during his days with the Worldwide Leader. Even in his later years, he was never afraid to put money down.

He told the Sun Sentinel that he put $200 on Odell Beckham Jr. to score the first touchdown in the latest Super Bowl. He was right. He won $1,400 on the bet.

Goldberg won't soon be forgotten. We send our condolences to his family at this difficult time.