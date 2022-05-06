Look: Daniel Ricciardo's Helmet For Miami Grand Prix Going Viral

We're still two days away from the Miami Grand Prix, but Daniel Ricciardo is already in the lead when it comes to style points.

On Friday, a few photos of Ricciardo's helmet for the Miami Grand Prix surfaced on social media. He's going with an Ace Ventura: Pet Detective inspired helmet.

It's fitting that Ricciardo is sporting a helmet that honors Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. After all, the film takes place in Miami.

The back of the helmet has the missing sign for the Dolphins' mascot, Snowflake. The right side of the helmet, meanwhile, has a business card that says, "Daniel Ricciardo: Pet Detective."

Overall, it's a pretty clever design.

The Miami Grand Prix will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Coverage of this race will be available on ABC.