Formula 1 Announces Decision On Russian Grand Prix

Over the past 48 hours, Formula 1 has faced mounting pressure to cancel September’s Russian Grand Prix following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Today, the racing body made its decision.

On Friday, Formula One canceled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix. In a statement, the organization said that while it hopes for a “swift and peaceful resolution,” they find it “impossible” to hold the race in the current circumstances.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

The move comes amid a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at the hands of Russian troops. Russia’s incursion has caused overwhelming condemnation from the rest of the world – not to mention economic sanctions.

Per ESPN, Formula One is expected to find a new race to fill the now-vacated September 25 slot.

While Formula One may not take wider action against Russia, the racers and race teams already have.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel previously announced his intentions to boycott the race if it went on.

Meanwhile, Haas Racing has removed all branding from top sponsor Uralkali, a Russian chemical company, from its cars.

It will be interesting to see how Formula One’s relationship with Russia changes after this is all over.

Will there be another Russian Grand Prix in 2023?