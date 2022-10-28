Formula 1 Announces Punishment For Red Bull

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Second placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing stands on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 21, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, recently discovered that Red Bull went past the budget cap in 2021. On Friday, an official punishment was handed down to Red Bull.

Red Bull has received a $7 million fine from FIA. Additionally, the team has been given a 10 percent reduction in permitted aerodynamic research. They have a year to spread out their reduction of wind tunnel time.

It's unclear if Red Bull's rivals will be satisfied with this announcement.

The 2021 season concluded with Max Verstappen being crowned F1's newest champion. That's obviously a huge win for Red Bull.

Red Bull has already wrapped up the 2022 season as champions as well.

Red Bull went over the cap by $1.8 million during the 2021 season.

Some people have asked for F1 to strip Verstappen and Red Bull of their championships. He responded, "They are sore anyway, so it doesn’t matter what you do."