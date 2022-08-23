Formula 1 CEO Announces Its Decision On Russia

SOCHI, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021: The 2021 Formula One Russian Grand Prix race is held at the Sochi Autodrom racing circuit. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS (Photo by Sergei FadeichevTASS via Getty Images)

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the sport will no longer hold events in Russia.

Domenicali told Sport Bild magazine (h/t ESPN F1) that the sport has no plans of returning to Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"There will be no more racing in Russia."

Formula 1 last raced in the country when Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. This year's Russian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in Sochi, was canceled.

It's the first year F1 hasn't raced at Sochi since 2014. They were slated to move to St. Petersburg next year.

Per Reuters, Russian GP promoter Alexey Titov said they "expect a refund" but called their future business partnership "really unclear." Domenicali, meanwhile, insisted that F1 will not go back to Russia.

"I've always believed that you should never say never," Domenicali said. "But in this case, I can promise for sure -- we will no longer negotiate with them."