Formula 1 Driver Plans To Boycott Russian Grand Prix

Not long after Russia’s military launched an invasion of Ukraine, sports leagues and figures from across the world have responded.

Formula 1 is scheduled to hold an event in Russia in September of this year. The Russian Grand Prix is set to take place on September 25 at the Sochi Autodrom.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel made it clear he will not participate in the race if it moves forward.

Here’s the statement, via ESPN:

“[The] GPDA haven’t spoken on this subject so I can’t speak on behalf of the GPDA. In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again to this morning’s news and I was shocked. I think it’s horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia. For myself, my opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I’m just really shocked and sad to see what’s going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made.”

Formula 1 also released a statement, but has not come to a decision on the event just yet.

“Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September,” the racing federation said. “We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

We’ll have to wait and see what they decide to do.