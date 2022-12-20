Formula 1 Makes Decision On Driver Political Statements

The organization that governs Formula 1 has issued an update to its rules and regulations regarding drivers being able to make political statements at racing events.

According to FIA's new International Sporting Code, any "political, religious and personal statements" will need to be approve in writing beforehand.

"The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction," the new articles says.

Of course, if a statement is preapproved and sanctioned by those in charge, is it really a true form of protest and expression? That's a question some fans have already started asking.

In recent years, several notable drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have worn race day attire commenting on various political and social issues including climate change, LGBTQ+ rights and racism.

The 2023 Formula 1 season will get underway in March.