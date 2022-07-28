Jimmie Johnson Reacts To Legendary Driver's Retirement

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

His decision has sparked an outpouring of support from the racing community. Fellow icon Jimmie Johnson was among those to commemorate the four-time world champion.

"Congratulations on an amazing career, my friend," Johnson posted on Twitter. "I hope you’re more successful at retiring than I am. #ThankYouSeb."

Johnson ended his legendary NASCAR career after the 2020 season. However, the seven-time Cup Series champion returned to race for IndyCar Series.

The 46-year-old earned his first top-five finish last Sunday at Iowa Speedway, so there's hope for Vettel if he also gets the itch to come back.

Vettel, who has 53 career victories, said in a video shared on Instagram that he wants to spend more time with his family.

"The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection takes focus and commitment," Vettel said. "My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to see my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me."

Congratulations to Vettel on a remarkable career.