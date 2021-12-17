Lewis Hamilton “Considering His Future” In Formula 1 After Controversial End To 2021 Season

Lewis Hamilton is less than a week removed from the controversial finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that deprived him of a record eighth Formula 1 title. But it appears that loss is already eating at him in a big way.

According to The Times, Mercedes F1 racing boss Toto Wolff indicated that Hamilton’s very future in the competition is being questions. Wolff said that Hamilton is “considering his future” in Formula 1 following the controversy.

“Lewis and I are disillusioned,” Wolff said. “We are not disillusioned with the sport — we love the sport with every bone in our body and we love it because the stopwatch never lies. But if we break that fundamental principle of sporting fairness and authenticity of the sport, then suddenly the stopwatch doesn’t become relevant any more because we are exposed to random decision-making.”

“So it’s going to take a long time for us to digest what happened on Sunday. I don’t think we will ever get over it. I very much hope that Lewis continues racing because he’s the greatest driver of all time.”

Lewis Hamilton is considering his future in Formula One, according to his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, after the controversial end to the season in which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pipped him to the world championship https://t.co/ctpT6NLp3f — Times Sport (@TimesSport) December 17, 2021

The controversy in question involved saw the safety car come on late. This forced Hamilton – who held the lead – to line up with rival Max Verstappen. With Verstappen racing on fresh tires, Hamilton fell short of the win and saw his rival win the title.

Hamilton could be heard on radio accusing race officials of manipulating the outcome. Mercedes lodged two complaints with FIA before withdrawing them.

It would be a pretty disappointing end to Hamilton’s career if he chose to go out this way.

But if Hamilton really is considering stepping away from Formula 1, the sport will miss him like nothing ever before.