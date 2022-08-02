Lewis Hamilton Joining Ownership Group: NFL World Reacts

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: #44, Lewis Hamilton, GBR, Mercedes AMG F1 Team during the Grand Prix Formula 1 of Abu Dhabi, at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images)

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is clearly ready to pursue other sports-related endeavors.

On Tuesday, the Walton-Penner family ownership group welcomed Hamilton to their team. That means he'll have a stake in the Denver Broncos.

"We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," Rob Walton said, via the Broncos' official website. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Judging by the reactions on social media, Formula 1 fans are thrilled for Hamilton.

Hamilton has been one of the most popular drivers in Formula 1 for the past few years.



Despite participating in over 300 races, Hamilton has stated that he has plenty of gas left in the tank. He recently finished second at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hopefully, we'll see Hamilton at a few Broncos game this upcoming season.