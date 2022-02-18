Lewis Hamilton Makes His Formula 1 Future Very Clear

After a controversial finish to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cost him the Formula 1 title, Lewis Hamilton openly contemplated leaving the sport. But after a recent move by the FIA, he’s clarified where he stands.

Hamilton made his first media appearance since the fateful race in a press conference for Mercedes’ 2022 car launch. He said that while he initially “lost a little bit of faith” after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy played out, he refuses to let it define his career and intends to come back stronger than ever.

“I think a lot of people underestimate what it takes to be a world champion and there are so many moving parts. It is not just turning up and driving the car,” Hamilton said.

“So the question is, do you want to sacrifice the time, do you believe you can continue to punch at the weight you’re punching, and so that’s a normal mental process for me. Of course this one was compounded by a significant factor, and I think ultimately a sport I’ve loved my whole life, there was a moment where I obviously lost a little bit of faith within the system.

“But I am generally a very determined person and I’d like to think to myself… while moments like this might define others’ career I refuse to let this define mine. So I focused on being the best I can be and coming back stronger.”

Formula 1 relieved racing director Michael Massi of his duties earlier this week in the wake of the fallout of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy. During the race, Masi ordered that the lapped cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen through, allowing Verstappen on fresh tires to pass Hamilton, who was on old tires.

With the edge, Verstappen overtook Hamilton to win the race and claim the F1 title. Hamilton and his Mercedes team protested but were denied.

The changes Formula One has made were apparently sufficient to encourage Hamilton to continue racing.

We may see him back with a vengeance in 2022.