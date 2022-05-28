Lewis Hamilton Reacts To His Rough 2022 Season

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: #44, Lewis Hamilton, GBR, Mercedes AMG F1 Team during the Grand Prix Formula 1 of Abu Dhabi, at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton was on top of the Formula 1 world from 2017-2020. Fast forward to the 2022 season, and it's very evident that he's hit a bump in the road.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, he recently qualified eighth for this Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

When discussing his outlook for the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton didn't sound very pleased about the way this season has unfolded. However, he's hopeful the weather will allow him to potentially climb up the leaderboard this Sunday.

"It's very hard to overtake here," Hamilton said, via ESPN. "I'm hoping that the weather plays up and creates opportunity and maybe people do different strategies and be nice to have some luck for once. I've been having [bad luck] all year. At some stage, it's bound to stop."

Hamilton wants it to rain during tomorrow's race, and understandably so. He wants to be in a high-risk, high-reward situation.

Despite his desires, Hamilton won't be partaking in any rain dances.

"I'm not doing any dancing. No dancing for me," he said. "But I do want it to rain. Make it a little bit better than driving round in the dry in eighth."

The Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.