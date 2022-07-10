Look: Carlos Sainz's Car Catches Fire In Scary Moment At Austrian GP

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Spain during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images) Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Formula 1 can be a cruel sport, as Carlos Sainz Jr. learned on Sunday morning during the Austrian GP.

One week after capturing his first F1 victory at the British GP, Sainz's engine blew up late in today's race. The 27-year-old Spaniard had to climb out to safety.

Thankfully, he was fine, but it was a terrifying escape.

This is the second week in a row we've had a scary moment during an F1 race. Last Sunday, Zhou Guanyu was fortunate to survive a frightening wreck during the Britain GP.

Sainz won't be able to finish today's competition, but he will be fine to compete going forward, which is the most important thing.

Sainz's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc currently leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton as we head into the final few laps in Spielberg.