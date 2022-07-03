Look: Insane Footage Emerges From Formula 1 Crash Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 18, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Sunday's British Grand Prix started with a terrifying crash.

During the Formula 1 race's opening lap, contact between George Russell and Pierre Gasly cascaded into two collisions. Zhou Guanyu's vehicle spun out off the track to the fencing.

A fan captured video from the scary scene at Silverstone Circuit.

Luckily, Zhou was able to safely get out of his vehicle. Alfa Romeo said he suffered no serious injuries, but remains under medical evaluation.

The accident was concerning enough for Russell to leave his Mercedes and check on Zhou.

"I had no grip whatsoever on the hard compound," Russell explained to reporters, per Jeff Pappone. "I got swamped by all the cars and the next thing I know I got touched and went into the side of Zhou."

Also involved in the crash, Alex Albon was conscious and exited his vehicle. According to Williams Racing, a helicopter transferred him to a hospital for "precautionary checks."

Hopefully everyone is OK following the frightening scene.