Look: Lewis Hamilton’s Dad Reacts To Controversial Finish

The controversial finish to the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is likely to have people buzzing for days – if not weeks or months. But how did the family of Lewis Hamilton – who came in second due in part to the controversy – react to Max Verstappen coming out on top?

Following Verstappen’s win at Abu Dhabi, Anthony Hamilton approached the newly-crowned Formula 1 champion and his father, Jos Verstappen. But there was no animosity between the two families.

Hamilton gave Max Verstappen a small hug and a handshake, and embraced Jos Verstappen with a hug and a handshake. The Formula 1 official Twitter account was very impressed, sharing the video for all to see:

“A touching moment as Max and Jos Verstappen are congratulated by Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony (fist bump emoji),” Formula 1 tweeted.

That touching moment was a lighthearted end to a very heated sequence in the final minutes at Abu Dhabi. The safety car was controversially passed by Michael Masi, which created an extra lap and allowed Max Verstappen to overtake Lewis Hamilton for the win.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team launched a complaint, but could not change the outcome.

Verstappen claimed his first ever Formula 1 world title as a result. The Red Bull Racing superstar also delayed Hamilton’s pursuit of the all-time world title record.

There was a lot of tension built up between the two heading into the final race of the season. No doubt the two rivals will be in a similar position next season as well.

But for now, the good sportsmanship can begin.