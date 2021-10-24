Look: Photos Of Shaq At Formula 1 Race Going Viral

It looks like we can count NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal among the growing number of Formula 1 fans in the United States. But a recent set of photos of the legendary center shows just how big of a fan he is.

During the most recent Formula 1 event, Shaq was in attendance and did a number of photoshoots. For one shoot, he got to stand in the background as stars like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton took to the podium.

As always, Shaq stood taller than everyone else. But in the photos taken at the stage, he towered over everyone else.

He looked nearly twice the height of Verstappen. And he still stood taller than Hamilton, who was on an elevated platform.

Needless to say, there were plenty of laughs to be found in the comments and retweets:

“For the 100th time: it is impossible to totally grasp how gigantic shaq is until you stand next to him,” sports writer Bob DeFilippo said.

“when you go to your son’s 3rd grade honor roll ceremony,” one fan joked.

“Can we get Shaq standing next to (Yuki) Tsunoda purely for meme purposes please @F1?” another asked.

As always, Shaq knew how to make an entrance, showing up to the race in a gaudy car with giant horns on the hood of it.

Nobody except maybe Tacko Fall or Yao Ming can make someone feel that small.