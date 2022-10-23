Look: Racing Fans Weren't Happy With Brad Pitt Today

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Brad Pitt looks on from the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brad Pitt, who's believed to have a Formula 1 movie in the works, was on hand for the Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Many F1 fans weren't happy with Pitt for his pre-race behavior, though.

Pitt has been accused of being rude to legendary F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle.

"Brad Pitt giving Martin Brundle the cold shoulder on the F1 grid has pissed off some fans, who say he should show respect ... especially since he's making a film about this sport," TMZ Sports tweeted.

TMZ Sports had more on what happened.

"Brundle -- who's well-known these days for his grid walks, where he interviews celebs (sometimes awkwardly) impromptu -- got a bit of a cold shoulder from BP in person.

Now, in Brad's defense ... he didn't totally not respond to Brundle's questions -- ones about the movie, which he says can't answer since it's top secret -- but clearly didn't wanna chat. It would seem like a no harm, no foul sitch ... but some online are offended on MB's behalf," they write.

Other racing fans believed Pitt just got too much attention on Sunday.

"NO ONE CARES THAT BRAD PITT IS HERE," one fan wrote.

"I’ve seen Brad Pitt more than I have my family this weekend," another fan added.

Formula 1 was clearly happy that he was there.

Max Verstappen ended up taking the checkered flag at the Austin Grand Prix on Sunday.