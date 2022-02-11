McLaren Unveils MCL36 For 2022 Formula 1 Season

After two seasons with the MCL35 and MCL35M as their primary race cars in Formula 1, racing giant McLaren are changing things up. Ahead of the 2022 season, they’ve released the MCL36 – and it is a stunner.

On Friday, McLaren formally unveiled the MCL36 with the classic team colors on its livery. The bright orange, blue and black give the car more of a pop than some of their previous cars.

In a press release, McLaren announced that the MCL36 will compete in the Formula 1, IndyCar and Extreme E championships today under their banner. Driving the car in Formula 1 will be five-time podium finisher, Lando Norris, and eight-time grand prix winner, Daniel Ricciardo.

The MCL36 was designed by McLaren’s executive technical director James Key using an engine and electrical motor from Mercedes-AMG. This is the second generation of McLaren vehicles designed by Key.

Here’s a look at the new McLaren MCL36:

McLaren Racing has landed in 2022. 🤩#FearlesslyForward — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 11, 2022

The MCL35 and MCL35M competed in a combined 39 Formula 1 races. It netted McLaren one win, seven podiums, one pole and five fastest laps in its two year history.

But McLaren finished the 2021 Formula 1 season as a distant fourth behind Mercedes, RedBull Racing and Ferrari in the World Constructors’ Championship. Perhaps this will be the car that helps them win their first championship in over a decade.

The 2022 Formula 1 season begins on March 20 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.

