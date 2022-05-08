Michelle Obama At Formula 1 Race: Sports World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Former first lady Michelle Obama visits The Lower Eastside Girls Club to meet and greet the members and discuss her new book "Becoming" on December 01, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The current and former First Ladies of the United States have been pretty busy this weekend. Jill Biden is visiting war-torn Ukraine, Ivanka Trump was seen by all at the Kentucky Derby yesterday and today Michelle Obama is making her presence known in Miami.

The former First Lady has been at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend as a guest of Lewis Hamilton ahead of today's Miami Grand Prix. Hamilton and his Mercedes team reportedly invited Obama into their garage for a discussion over the weekend.

According to News18.com, Obama joined Hamilton in the pit during his practice and qualifying race. The two apparently had an interesting conversation about politics too.

Formula One fans were delighted to see Hamilton invite Obama into the pit. Some have taken to Twitter to call it a good omen ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this afternoon:

Taking to Instagram, Lewis Hamilton said that he wanted to host the former First Lady for a discussion on the recent abortion rights controversy.

“I love being in the States, but I can’t ignore what’s going on right now and what some in the government are trying to do to the women who live here,” Hamilton posted on his Instagram story.

“Everyone should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies. We can’t let that choice be taken away.”

Perhaps he turned the former First Lady into a fan of the sport in the process. We'll know for sure if we see Michelle Obama at any future F1 events.