Popular Formula 1 Driver's Response To Being Booed Is Going Viral

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 19: A general view of the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Clive Rose/Getty Images

With the British Grand Prix set for this weekend, Mercedes driver George Russell has revealed that he's not very fond of the way Formula 1 fans recently treated him.

Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, claims a higher profile usually generates more criticism from the fans.

“As your profile raises, there’s a lot of positives that come with it, no doubt,” Russell told reporters this week. “But there’s also downsides to it that also take a bit of readjusting.

“I had the first time in Montreal somebody shout my name and boo at me. I’m just sat in the car on the drivers’ parade and it’s quite a strange thing to comprehend that this 35, 40-year-old guy is booing at me when I don’t even know him.”

Russell, 24, doesn't understand why spectators feel the need to boo Formula 1 drivers.

"What gives that guy the right to boo at anyone? What gives the right for these football fans hurling abuse at the players? They’re just doing their job, doing their best to have a career," Russell said, via RaceFans. "And I think that’s what a lot of people don’t really appreciate in this position."

Unfortunately, this is part of sports. It's nearly impossible to stop fans from booing competitors at live events.

That being said, discriminatory comments shouldn't be tolerated. Formula 1 drivers have made that very clear this week in light of Nelson Piquet's remarks about Lewis Hamilton.