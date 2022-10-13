Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 19: A general view of the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Clive Rose/Getty Images

David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany.

David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

"When David came home, he was still complaining of back pain,” Ralf Schumacher said, via Motorsport.com. "We then decided to go to a hospital in Salzburg to have an MRI done. It turned out that a lumbar vertebra was fractured."

While he'll have to wear a corset, David Schumacher won't need surgery on his spine. His father said doctors gave an estimated recovery time of six weeks.

The accident ended David's first DTM season since he could not compete in Sunday's title race. The formula Formula 3 driver finished the year with two top-10 finishes.