Racing World Reacts To Charles Leclerc's Win On Sunday

Charles Leclerc has picked up a dramatic victory at Sunday's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver passed Max Verstappen to notch his first-ever triumph beyond the pole position. Lewis Hamilton placed third at Spielberg.

Fans were happy to see Leclerc prevail after going three months and seven races without a win.

Despite reporting some difficulty with his throttle pedal, Leclerc managed to prevail. Via The Guardian's Alex Hess, the 24-year-old called the final laps "incredibly difficult." But he was relieved to hang on and snap out of a mini-funk.

"I definitely needed that one," Leclerc said after the win. "The last five races have been incredibly difficult for myself and for the team. To finally show that we have the pace in the car and we can do it is incredible. We need to push until the end."

Leclerc's latest victory, his third of the 2022 season, places him second in the F1 standings behind Verstappen. It's a major win for Leclerc and his crew.