Sports World Reacts To Death Of Red Bull Co-Founder Dietrich Mateschitz

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 20: Infiniti Red Bull Racing team owner and CEO of the Austria energy drink producer Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz smiles on track after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images) Charles Coates/Getty Images

It was confirmed on Saturday that Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner and co-founder of Red Bull, has passed away at 78.

Mateschitz founded Red Bull in 1984 with Chaleo Yoovidhya. He eventually introduced the energy drinks company to the world of sports.

Red Bull is one of the most popular teams in Formula One, as Max Verstappen is currently their top driver.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner released a heartfelt statement on the death of Mateschitz.

"He was a man that inspired so much," Horner said, via ESPN. "He is the reason that we are here, it was his passion for Formula One and his vision that is the reason he has two teams in the Formula One pit lane. He was always enthusiastic, encouraging and supportive on the good days and the bad days."

As you'd expect, countless fans are heartbroken over this news.

"The impact he had in all walks of motorsports and in F1 in particular is immense. And also in Austrian motorsport including the reconstruction of the Red Bull Ring," one person said.

"A sad day for the entire sport. Mateschitz turned a mid-table Jaguar into one of the strongest teams ever and showed unfaltering commitment to the sport by maintaining not one but two teams," another person wrote. "Above all, from what I've read, he was a great, humble man. May he rest in peace."

"Dietrich Mateschitz contributed not only to F1 but many other sports. His impact on the global sport is immeasurable May he rest in peace," a third person tweeted.

The empire that Mateschitz built also includes the New York Red Bulls, RB Liepzig, Red Bull Brasil, EHC Munchen and EC Red Bull Salzburg.

Our thoughts are with Mateschitz's family and friends at this time.