Sports World Reacts To Lewis Hamilton's Stunning Crash On Sunday

Through the first 13 races of the 2022 Formula One Championship, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was one of only two drivers who finished every race without retiring.

But it took less than one lap at today's Belgian Grand Prix to end that streak - and potentially end any chance at winning the Championship this season.

After starting the race on the front half of the grid, Hamilton got too aggressive in trying to push Alpine's Fernando Alonso for a better spot. But Hamilton's rear wheel made contact with Alonso's, launching his vehicle into the air.

Hamilton managed to avoid outright disaster, but the damage to his vehicle on impact was too severe to continue. He was forced to retire after just one lap.

There were a lot of reactions on Twitter: Shock at the sudden elimination, sadness for how his race ended, and more than a few jokes at his expense:

But it might have been Fernando Alonso who had the biggest reaction to Lewis Hamilton's crash. Speaking to his crew through his headset, Alonso could be heard calling Hamilton "an idiot" who tries too hard to get into first-place.

The end result is not only a disastrous finish to the Belgian Grand Prix, but one that could all but end Lewis Hamilton's hopes of winning the title this year.

Hamilton was already over 100 points behind Max Verstappen with just eight races to go and would have had to finish ahead of Verstappen in every single remaining race just for a chance to challenge for that lead.

This crash might be the dagger in his title hopes - and he pretty much only has himself to blame.