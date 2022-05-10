TV Ratings Are Out For Miami's Formula 1 Race

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Belgian-Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing competes during the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Sunday, Formula 1 held its first-ever Miami Grand Prix. Two days later, the TV ratings for this inaugural race were released.

It turns out the Miami Grand Prix averaged 2.6 million viewers on ABC. That mirrors NASCAR's viewership for the Goodyear 400 which was on FS1.

Believe it or not, the Miami Grand Prix was the most-watched live Formula 1 race in U.S. history. This is a strong indication that the sport is on the rise.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports pointed out that Formula 1 edged out NASCAR in the 18-49 demographic on Sunday.

As for the actual race, Max Verstappen managed to fend off Charles Leclerc for the win.

Verstappen passed Leclerc early in the race and never looked back. He completed his final lap roughly four seconds before LeClerc.

Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, claimed the final spot on the podium.

Next up on the schedule for Formula 1 is the Spanish GP. That race will take place on May 22 on ESPN.