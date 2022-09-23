Williams Makes Decision On Driver Nicholas Latifi

AUTODROMO NAZIONALE, MONZA, ITALY - 2022/09/10: Nicholas Latifi of Williams looks on in the paddock before qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images) Marco Canoniero/Getty Images

Apologies in advance for any Drive to Survive fans, but this might be a pretty major spoiler for next season...

The 2022 Formula One Championship season hasn't been a good one for Williams driver Nicholas Latifi to say the least. But with his contract expiring, will Williams bring him back for another season in 2023?

On Friday, Williams announced that Latifi will not be returning for the 2023 season. The team has yet to announce who will pair with Alexander Albon, who they recently confirmed was returning.

In a statement, Latifi thanked Williams for the opportunity to race with them. He highlighted his first top-10 performance at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as a moment he will never forget:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing – all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside – for the last three years. “My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey. “Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I’ll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. “I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season.”

Nicholas Latifi worked as a Formula One test driver between 2018 and 2019 while climbing the ranks of Formula 2 with DAMS. In 2019, Latifi finished second in Formula 2, earning a contract with Williams the following year.

But good results didn't come quickly for Latifi upon joining Formula One. He didn't record a single point in 17 races during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In 2021 though, Latifi finally broke through with a seventh-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix for his first-ever points. He followed that up with a ninth-place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix a few weeks later.

However, Latifi has not finished in the top 10 since. It will be interesting to see where his career goes from here.