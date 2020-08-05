1 Golfer Is Attracting Most Betting Action For PGA Championship

Just a few hours from now, the best golfers in the world will tee it up from TPC Harding Park for the first major of the year.

Heading into this weekend’s PGA Championship, new world No. 1 Justin Thomas enters as the betting favorite. However, former world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is right there in the mix.

With the first major of the year upon us, bets are flying in from around the world. So, who do the bettors think will win this weekend?

Brooks Koepka, of course. According to betting analyst David Purdum, the most amount of money and most bests have come in on Koepka to defend his title for a third time.

Check it out.

Brooks Koepka attracting the most action (bets and money) to win the PGA Championship at DraftKings and William Hill US sportsbooks. Koepka and Justin Thomas are top two favorites. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) August 5, 2020

It’s hard to bet against Brooks when it comes to a major. Koepka’s worst finish in the PGA Championship over the past six years was tied No. 15.

Since then, Koepka has finished t-No. 5, t-No. 4, t-No. 13, No. 1 and t-No. 4 in PGA Championships. During the 2019 season, he didn’t finish outside the top five in any of the four major tournaments – winning the PGA Championship for a second time.

Over the past three years, Koepka has won four majors, two each at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He also has eight top-10 finishes in his last 10 appearances at major tournaments.

Can he win a third-straight Wanamaker Trophy?