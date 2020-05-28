1 July PGA Tour Event Will Reportedly Be Canceled

Just over a month ago, the PGA announced when the 2020 season would officially resume play.

According to a release from the PGA, play is scheduled to kick off in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fans will reportedly not be allowed at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth for the tournament.

While all eyes are on the eventual return of golf, ESPN reported one major event scheduled for this summer has been canceled. According to the report, the John Deere Classic won’t be played.

ESPN noted it was supposed to be the first tournament with spectators. After missing out on the John Deere Classic, the PGA reportedly hopes to replace the tournament with another.

From ESPN:

The tour hopes to replace it with another event, but the long-time tournament, scheduled for July 9-12, will not be played this year due to restrictions in Illinois that by then will still limit gatherings to 50 people.

Within a two-month span from early August to mid-September, two major tournaments and the Ryder Cup will be played.

Here’s the schedule for those four events:

Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot G.C., Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

Nov. 12-15: Masters, Augusta National G.C., Augusta, Ga.

The full schedule and report can be found here.

Unfortunately, the Open Championship was canceled. While there won’t be four majors this year, fans can finally look forward to the re-start of the 2020 season.