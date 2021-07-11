2 Notable Golfers Withdraw From The Open Championship

We’re only a few days away from the final golf major of 2021: The Open Championship at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. Unfortunately, two notable golfers won’t be able to attend the event.

According to Yahoo News, reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson have both withdrawn. Both of them are withdrawing due to COVID-19 concerns.

Matsuyama tested positive for COVID-19 during the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend. He has been self-isolating ever since but has continued to test positive. Thankfully, he has been symptom-free.

However, Matsuyama said in a statement that he has been unable to prepare for The Open Championship while in isolation. That combined with travel restrictions to the United Kingdom led to his decision to withdraw.

Via Yahoo News:

“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for The Open,” Matsuyama said in a statement. “Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety. “I feel badly missing the Open and look forward to playing again at St Andrews next year. I’d like to thank the many golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible.”

As for Watson, he identified as coming into close-contact with someone who was positive for COVID-19. While he is also symptom-free, Watson said in a statement that he doesn’t feel comfortable taking the risk of exposing others.

For those wondering, the UK and US Covid-19 guidelines are quite different. Getting on the charter or a commercial flight was not an option available to me after my recent exposure. I don’t make the rules but do have to follow them. — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) July 11, 2021

2021 has been a solid year for both golfers in the majors.

Matsuyama made history by becoming the first Japanese man to win the Masters. He followed that up by finishing top-30 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Watson hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2018 but has not missed the cut at any of the last seven majors. That’s the longest such streak of his entire career.

It’s an unfortunate miss for both of them. We hope they both return to the PGA Tour soon.