2-Time Major Champion Officially Leaves PGA Tour For LIV Golf

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Earlier this week, it was reported that two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will join LIV Golf. Moments ago, that move was confirmed.

LIV Golf officially welcomed Watson this Friday afternoon.

Watson, who has 12 career PGA Tour wins, won the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

It's being reported that Watson will be one of the captains for LIV Golf's four-man teams. That is, of course, when he returns from his meniscus injury.

Watson released a statement on his decision to join LIV Golf.

"I couldn't make this move without acknowledging that I am forever grateful for the opportunities provided to me through the PGA Tour and for the any friendships made along the way," Watson said.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Watson's statement is that he expects to be recovered before the 2023 season begins.

Watson has been sidelined since the PGA Championship. He was contending through the first two rounds, but he ultimately couldn't overcome his injury.

The terms of Watson's deal with LIV Golf haven't been announced yet.