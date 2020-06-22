Decision Reportedly Made On The 2020 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is about as fun as it gets when it comes to the sport of golf.

The 2020 Ryder Cup is currently scheduled to be played in September at Whistling Straits. The event is reportedly being pushed back, though.

The Guardian reported on Monday afternoon that an official announcement on the 2020 Ryder Cup is coming soon. The event will reportedly be pushed back to 2021, according to the report.

“The PGA of America has announced the first major of the year, the US PGA Championship, will be held in early August without spectators. Talks between the PGA of America and the European Tour, who preside jointly over the Ryder Cup, and local government officials in Wisconsin are now close to completion despite a public line of “no change” to existing arrangements. Work on the spectator build at Whistling Straits, ordinarily well under way by now, is not believed to have meaningfully started,” per The Guardian.

Exclusive: Ryder Cup will be pushed back to 2021 over coronavirus concerns. Story: @mrewanmurray https://t.co/2oY91G5w58 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 22, 2020

No golf event provides a better fan atmosphere than the Ryder Cup. Fans of both sides go crazy in a way rarely – if ever – seen at a golf tournament.

Many of the sport’s top stars have said the Ryder Cup needs to be played with fans in attendance, so it makes sense to push it back.

Hopefully we’ll have a very entertaining Ryder Cup in 2021.