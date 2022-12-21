9/11 Family Group Responds To The Masters' Decision

Augusta National Golf Club announced this week that golfers who compete in LIV Golf will be invited to the 2023 Masters if they meet the tournament's past criteria.

That decision from Augusta National isn't sitting well with 9/11 Families United, which is a coalition of families and survivors of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

In a statement, 9/11 Families United said it will protest the Masters in April if those who compete for LIV Golf are allowed at Augusta National.

"The only reason the Saudis launched LIV was to try to make the world forget who they are and what they did, including their role in 9/11," the statement read. "Anyone who truly vowed to ‘never forget’ should be appalled by the decision by these golfers to put money ahead of their own country.

“On behalf of 9/11 Families United, we are calling on Augusta National to reconsider their open-door policy to the LIV golfers. If they are welcomed with open arms, we will be at their front door to protest in April.”

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Cam Smith are just a few golfers from the Saudi-funded league who are on track to compete at the Masters.

Augusta National has not responded to 9/11 Families United's statement.