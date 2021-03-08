A Ridiculous Phil Mickelson Streak Has Officially Come To An End

Phil Mickelson has been one of the top golfers in the world for over two decades, picking up 54 wins with five majors since 1991. But one of his most impressive accomplishments has finally seen its end.

This week, Mickelson dropped out of the World Golf Ranking Top 100, falling to No. 101 overall. Mickelson had been on the list every week since 1993. Falling out of the Top 100 ends that streak at 1,425 weeks, per SI.

Mickelson has had a rough time on the golf course over the past few years. So far in 2021, he’s been cut twice and finished outside the top 50 in four starts.

The five-time major winner has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. His recent outings at the majors have been rough too.

In the past 15 majors, Mickelson has no top-10 finishes and has missed the cut five times.

It’s quite the fall from grace for Phil Mickelson, who has never even been the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world despite being one of golf’s all-time earners. But he’s 50 years old and has not missed more than one major in a year since 1994.

Sooner or later, the wear and tear of even golf can slow down momentum.

Phil Mickelson will try to get back on track at the Players Championship this coming weekend.

