Aaron Hicks, Boyfriend Of Tiger Woods’ Niece, Opens Up About Accident

After Tiger Woods was involved in a terrifying single-vehicle accident earlier this week, an outpouring of support from fellow athletes and competitors flowed in. The latest sports personality to speak about the event was New York Yankees center fielder, Aaron Hicks.

Hicks, 31, is the current boyfriend of the golfer’s nice, Cheyenne Woods. The Yankees outfielder called the accident “extremely scary” and spoke about the family’s mindset over the last few days.

“I think right now, we’re trying to make sure with everything that’s going on with the surgeries and stuff, that he’s just gonna be healthy again,” Hicks said on Thursday, via the New York Post. “Making sure he can be a father again and being able to enjoy and run around and play with his kids is what’s important right now.”

“I’ve only met Tiger one time,” Hicks said. “Cheyenne is a family member, so she wanted to make sure he was OK, and that’s what I think anybody would want.”

Aaron Hicks, boyfriend of Cheyenne Woods, opens up about Tiger Woods accident https://t.co/fijSh5ilDQ pic.twitter.com/ARWnqFzYSf — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 25, 2021

Hicks became just the latest athlete to send his well wishes in Woods’ direction. Fellow golfers Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy all commented about the accident earlier this week. In addition, many players competing in this weekend’s WGC Workday Championship will wear red and black, Tiger’s iconic look, during Sunday’s round, in support of the 45-year-old’s recovery.

So far, Woods’ health seems to be trending in the right direction. His team released a statement just a few days ago saying that the golfer was in “good spirits” following his transfer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The message echoed that the focus at this point remains on Tiger’s recovery, rather than his future in golf.

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days,” the statement read. “We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy.”

We wish Woods and his family the best during this difficult time and hope to hear more good news in the coming weeks.