The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Max Homa’s Big Win On Sunday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Philadelphia.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Max Homa rallied from a devastating missed putt on No. 18 to win The Genesis Invitational in a playoff on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old California native beat Tony Finau in a playoff on Sunday afternoon. Homa now has two PGA Tour victories, with this one coming at Tiger Woods’ tournament.

Homa beat Finau in a playoff after missing a birdie putt to win the tournament outright on the 18th hole. He had a three-foot birdie putt for the win that lipped out of the cup.

This was pretty devastating:

Homa didn’t let the missed birdie putt affect him mentally, though, as he stayed strong and beat Finau in a playoff.

Aaron Rodgers – who, like Homa, attended the University of California-Berkeley – was a proud alum on Sunday evening.

Homa had a pretty great quote following his win, too.

“Been watching this tournament my whole life. It’s why I fell in love with golf … I was too scared to talk to Tiger the other day but he’s forced to talk to me now so it’s gonna be pretty awesome,” the California native told CBS Sports.

Congrats, Max.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.