Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Max Homa’s Big Win On Sunday

Max Homa rallied from a devastating missed putt on No. 18 to win The Genesis Invitational in a playoff on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old California native beat Tony Finau in a playoff on Sunday afternoon. Homa now has two PGA Tour victories, with this one coming at Tiger Woods’ tournament.

Homa beat Finau in a playoff after missing a birdie putt to win the tournament outright on the 18th hole. He had a three-foot birdie putt for the win that lipped out of the cup.

This was pretty devastating:

Max Homa's 3-foot birdie putt to win the Genesis lips out.

Homa didn’t let the missed birdie putt affect him mentally, though, as he stayed strong and beat Finau in a playoff.

Aaron Rodgers – who, like Homa, attended the University of California-Berkeley – was a proud alum on Sunday evening.

Homa had a pretty great quote following his win, too.

“Been watching this tournament my whole life. It’s why I fell in love with golf … I was too scared to talk to Tiger the other day but he’s forced to talk to me now so it’s gonna be pretty awesome,” the California native told CBS Sports.

Max Homa emotional after his win: "Been watching this tournament my whole life. It's why I fell in love with golf … I was too scared to talk to Tiger the other day but he's forced to talk to me now so it's gonna be pretty awesome." 😂

Congrats, Max.