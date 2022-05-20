Look: Golfer Hit In Head By Errant Tee Shot During PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Aaron Wise of the United States stands on the seventh hole after being hit by a ball hit by Cameron Smith of Australia during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Aaron Wise wasn't just dealing with tough weather conditions during the second round of the PGA Championship, he was battling through a head injury.

While on the seventh hole, Wise was struck in the head by Cameron Smith's tee shot. Smith's shot, which came from the second hole, traveled 316 yards into the wrong fairway.

Even though Wise was drilled in the head, he managed to finish out the final three holes and complete his second round. ESPN's reporters pointed out that Wise remained fully engaged on the front nine.

"He looks OK, he's standing up," an ESPN reporter said of Wise, via USA TODAY. "He's looking at his yardage book."

Wise was spotted with a cold water bottle against his head towards the end of his round.

Check it out:

After this incident, Wise made par on holes Nos. 7 and 8. He then bogeyed the ninth hole to finish his day.

At 1-over par through two rounds, Wise won't have to worry about missing the cut. He may have to worry about waking up with a headache though.