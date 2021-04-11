Adam Sandler’s Tweet About Will Zalatoris Is Going Viral

24-year-old Will Zalatoris has been tearing is up at The Masters this week, rising all the way to a tie for 2nd heading into the Final Round. But his signature look has garnered attention from one particular “golf icon.”

Taking to Twitter this morning, actor Adam Sandler wished Zalatoris luck on his final day at the tournament. He then posted a side-by-side image of Zalatoris and the young caddy from Sandler’s golf movie Happy Gilmore.

“Have fun today young man,” Sandler tweeted. “Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud.”

The unnamed caddy was played by 16-year-old Jared Van Snellenberg in the 1996 film but is most remembered for his blonde curly hair – a trait Zalatoris shares with him. Snellenberg’s character and Happy Gilmore got into all kinds of hijinks in their scenes together at “the Waterbury Open.”

Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 11, 2021

Will Zalatoris is making his debut at The Masters and just his third appearance at a major. His last appearance was at the 2020 U.S. Open, where he finished in a tie for sixth.

Through the first three rounds, Zalatoris was minus-7 and tied for second. But he started his final round with back-to-back birdies on Holes 1 and 2, giving him sole possession of second place as of writing.

He’s got some work to do to catch leader Hideki Matsuyama, who entered the Final Round with a four-stroke lead at minus-11. But that lead has already been cut to two after Zalatoris’ hot start.

Can Will Zalatoris beat the odds and win The Masters?