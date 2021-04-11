Here’s What Tony Romo Told Will Zalatoris Before The Masters

Will Zalatoris, the 24-year-old surprise Masters contender, has a longstanding relationship with former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Tony Romo.

Romo and Zalatoris are both members at the Maridoe Golf Club in Texas and often play together. Romo has even referred to the San Francisco native as “his little brother.”

During Saturday’s broadcast from Augusta, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, who is Romo’s partner for NFL games, revealed what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback had to say to Zalatoris heading into his first Masters experience.

“I told him to be prepared for his life to change over the course of four days,” Nantz said, relaying Romo’s words. “He said I want to tell you this so you can be prepared for it. Don’t be surprised, but embrace it and know it’s the normal progression. “I said turn off your phone on Friday night, and you can apologize to the people you didn’t respond to later and you can go back and do that but just watch movies and play golf next weekend.”

Zalatoris had only played in two major tournaments before this weekend, missing the cut at the 2018 U.S. Open and finishing tied for sixth at the 2020 version of the event.

He doesn’t even have a PGA Tour win under his belt, with his lone professional victory coming last summer on the Korn Ferry tour.

Still, the Wake Forest alum is at -8 for the tournament, three shots off the pace of leader Hideki Matsuyama. He has a legit chance at winning a green jacket.