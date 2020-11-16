Amanda Balionis Has Message For Fans After The Masters

The 2020 Masters Tournament capped off one of the most unique years in storied history of professional golf. And CBS analyst Amanda Balionis couldn’t have been happier to be a part of it.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Balionis expressed gratitude to everyone who had kind words for her this weekend. She offered thanks for being a part of the CBS team that covered it, and to have been a part of the event.

“I can’t thank you enough for all of the kind words!” Balionis wrote. “Somehow The Masters, no matter when it is played, always creates historic moments, memories & Champions. This year was no exception & I feel so lucky to be a part of this amazing @CBSSports team & to have been a small part of it””

Balionis earned tremendous praise for how she handled the interview with 2020 Masters Champion Dustin Johnson. As Johnson got emotional talking about his win, Balionis paused and allowed him to have his moment.

“Kudos to you, Amanda, you handled that delicate and emotional situation with great skill and sensitivity,” one fan wrote.

“YOU killed it! You didn’t press Dustin for information knowing that he was so emotional! You knew just to give it a minute and if he wanted to speak he would,” wrote another. “Serious ‘street cred’ in my book! Well done!”

Luckily for Balionis and the rest of us, she won’t have to wait too long to get another chance to make more memories. The next major will be the 2021 Masters Tournament in April.

We’re all looking forward to seeing what 2021 has to offer us.