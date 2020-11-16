Amanda Balionis Reacts To Emotional Interview With Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is usually pretty stoic, but The Masters champion broke down while speaking to Amanda Balionis on Sunday afternoon.

The 2020 Masters champion didn’t get very emotional after winning his second major. Johnson, who finished at -20 for the tournament, kept things in check following his winning putt.

About an hour later, following his green jacket ceremony, Johnson spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis. The emotions came out then.

“It’s a dream come true. As a kid you always dreamed about becoming a Masters champion,” Johnson said before taking a moment. “It’s just incredible, obviously, as you can tell.”

phew. this is something pic.twitter.com/EmZm6LgeeS — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2020

Balionis, who handled that interview perfectly, summed up her thoughts on social media.

A Masters, and a Champion, unlike any other 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/A5xeHQ6Lrp — Amanda Balionis (@Amanda_Balionis) November 15, 2020

Balionis also spoke with Kyle Koster of The Big Lead. She admitted that she was surprised by his emotions.

“I’ve been interviewing Dustin since I started covering golf in 2011 and you kind of know what to expect. He’s going to answer the question that you ask and he’s going to underplay his performance and always chalk it up to executing and being in command. When he’s not playing well, he’s very honest about that too but he’s generally unemotional. Even when he won his first major there wasn’t a lot of emotion,” she said.

You can read her full interview with The Big Lead here.