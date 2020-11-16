The Spun

Amanda Balionis Reacts To Emotional Interview With Dustin Johnson

Amanda Balionis at The Masters on Sunday afternoon.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Balionis of CBS stands on the putting green after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson is usually pretty stoic, but The Masters champion broke down while speaking to Amanda Balionis on Sunday afternoon.

The 2020 Masters champion didn’t get very emotional after winning his second major. Johnson, who finished at -20 for the tournament, kept things in check following his winning putt.

About an hour later, following his green jacket ceremony, Johnson spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis. The emotions came out then.

“It’s a dream come true. As a kid you always dreamed about becoming a Masters champion,” Johnson said before taking a moment. “It’s just incredible, obviously, as you can tell.”

Balionis, who handled that interview perfectly, summed up her thoughts on social media.

Balionis also spoke with Kyle Koster of The Big Lead. She admitted that she was surprised by his emotions.

“I’ve been interviewing Dustin since I started covering golf in 2011 and you kind of know what to expect. He’s going to answer the question that you ask and he’s going to underplay his performance and always chalk it up to executing and being in command. When he’s not playing well, he’s very honest about that too but he’s generally unemotional. Even when he won his first major there wasn’t a lot of emotion,” she said.

