Amanda Balionis Reacts To Wild Scene At Waste Management Open

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open went ballistic over the weekend as Sam Ryder hit a hole in one. And CBS’ Amanda Balionis was there for the chaos that ensued.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Balionis gave her reaction to that wild scene at the 16. She called the ensuing, viral beer shower the “best rain delay” she had ever witnessed.

“Best rain delay I’ve ever witnessed,” Balionis wrote, adding a shining eyes emoji. “What a freaking day on 16 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.”

Her post has nearly 5,000 likes in the hours since she posted her take on the incredible scene. She’s also received a lot of praise for the line she delivered at the end of it.

Best rain delay I’ve ever witnessed 🤩 what a freaking day on 16 at the @WMPhoenixOpen pic.twitter.com/p0nEwrlrok — Amanda Balionis (@Amanda_Balionis) February 13, 2022

“As a golfer, I can only imagine the thrill of this moment. Still waiting on my first hole in hole.,” one fan said.

“Would have love to witnessed this, throw my empty beer cup on the course. Lol,” wrote another.

“If I ever get a hole one, this is how I would imagine the moment,” a third fan wrote.

For Sam Ryder that eagle could wind up being a massive swing in his final position on the leaderboard. He’s a bit too far behind to win the whole thing at this point, but a big finish could go a long way towards getting him into one of the majors later this year.

Will there be any other big moments at the 16th hole today?